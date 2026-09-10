صِرَٰطَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
أَنۡعَمۡتَ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
غَيۡرِ
ٱلۡمَغۡضُوبِ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
ٱلضَّآلِّينَ
٧
El camino de los que has colmado con Tus favores, no el de los que han caído en Tu ira, ni el de los que se extraviaron.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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We mentioned the Hadith in which the servant proclaims,
اهْدِنَا الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ
(Guide us to the straight way), and Allah says, "This is for My servant, and My servant shall acquire what he asks for." Allah's statement.
صِرَاطَ الَّذِينَ أَنْعَمْتَ عَلَيْهِمْ
(The way of those upon whom Y…
We mentioned the Hadith in which the servant proclaims,
اهْدِنَا الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ
(Guide us to the straight way), and Allah says, "This is fo…