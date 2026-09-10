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Al-Fátiha 1:6 اهدنا الصراط المستقيم ٦

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ٱهۡدِنَا
ٱلصِّرَٰطَ
ٱلۡمُسۡتَقِيمَ
٦
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meaning of Guidance mentioned in the Surah

The guidance mentioned in the Surah implies being directed and guided to success. Allah said,

اهْدِنَا الصِّرَاطَ الْمُسْتَقِيمَ

(Guide us to the straight path) meaning guide, direct, lead and grant us the correct guidance. Also,

وَهَدَيْنَـهُ النَّجْدَينِ

(

The Meaning of Guidance mentioned in the Surah

The guidance mentioned in the Surah implies being directed and guided to success. Allah said,

اهْدِنَا ال

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