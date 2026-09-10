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Al-Fátiha 1:4 مالك يوم الدين ٤

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مَٰلِكِ
يَوۡمِ
ٱلدِّينِ
٤
Soberano absoluto del Día del Juicio Final,
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Indicating Sovereignty on the Day of Judgment

Allah mentioned His sovereignty of the Day of Resurrection, but this does not negate His sovereignty over all other things. For Allah mentioned that He is the Lord of existence, including this earthly life and the Hereafter. Allah only mentioned the Day o

Indicating Sovereignty on the Day of Judgment

Allah mentioned His sovereignty of the Day of Resurrection, but this does not negate His sovereignty over

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