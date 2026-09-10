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Al-Fátiha 1:3 الرحمان الرحيم ٣

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ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
٣
el Compasivo, el Misericordioso.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah said next,

الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

(Ar-Rahman (the Most Gracious), Ar-Rahim (the Most Merciful)) We explained these Names in the Basmalah. Al-Qurtubi said, "Allah has described Himself by `Ar-Rahman, Ar-Rahim' after saying `the Lord of the Alamin', so His statement here includes a warning, and t

Allah said next,

الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ

(Ar-Rahman (the Most Gracious), Ar-Rahim (the Most Merciful)) We explained these Names in the Basmalah. Al-Qurt

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Notes placeholders