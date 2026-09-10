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Al-Fátiha 1:5 اياك نعبد واياك نستعين ٥

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إِيَّاكَ
نَعۡبُدُ
وَإِيَّاكَ
نَسۡتَعِينُ
٥
solo a Ti te adoramos y solo de Ti imploramos ayuda.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Linguistic and Religious Meaning of `Ibadah

Linguistically, `Ibadah means subdued. For instance, a road is described as Mu`abbadah, meaning, `paved'. In religious terminology, `Ibadah implies the utmost love, humility and fear.

The Merit of stating the Object of the Action before the Doer of the A

The Linguistic and Religious Meaning of `Ibadah

Linguistically, `Ibadah means subdued. For instance, a road is described as Mu`abbadah, meaning, `paved

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