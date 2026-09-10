إِيَّاكَ
نَعۡبُدُ
وَإِيَّاكَ
نَسۡتَعِينُ
٥
solo a Ti te adoramos y solo de Ti imploramos ayuda.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Linguistic and Religious Meaning of `Ibadah
Linguistically, `Ibadah means subdued. For instance, a road is described as Mu`abbadah, meaning, `paved'. In religious terminology, `Ibadah implies the utmost love, humility and fear.
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The Linguistic and Religious Meaning of `Ibadah
Linguistically, `Ibadah means subdued. For instance, a road is described as Mu`abbadah, meaning, `paved…