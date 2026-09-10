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Al-Fátiha 1:1 بسم الله الرحمان الرحيم ١

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بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
En el nombre de Dios[1], el Compasivo con toda la creación, el Misericordioso con los creyentes[2]. 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Introduction to Fatihah

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Meaning of Al-Fatihah and its Various Names

This Surah is called

- Al-Fatihah, that is, the Opener of the Book, the Surah with which prayers are begun.

- It is also called, Umm Al-Kitab (the Mother of the Book), according to the majority of th

Introduction to Fatihah

Which was revealed in Makkah

The Meaning of Al-Fatihah and its Various Names

This Surah is called

- Al-Fatihah, that is, the O

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