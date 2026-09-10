بِسۡمِ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
ٱلرَّحِيمِ
١
En el nombre de Dios[1], el Compasivo con toda la creación, el Misericordioso con los creyentes[2]. 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Introduction to Fatihah
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Meaning of Al-Fatihah and its Various Names
This Surah is called
- Al-Fatihah, that is, the Opener of the Book, the Surah with which prayers are begun.
- It is also called, Umm Al-Kitab (the Mother of the Book), according to the majority of th…
Introduction to Fatihah
Which was revealed in Makkah
The Meaning of Al-Fatihah and its Various Names
This Surah is called
- Al-Fatihah, that is, the O…