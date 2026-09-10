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Al-Fátiha 1:2 الحمد لله رب العالمين ٢

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ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢
Todas las alabanzas son para Dios, Señor[1] de todo cuanto existe, 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Meaning of Al-Hamd

Abu Ja`far bin Jarir said, "The meaning of

الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ

(Al-Hamdu Lillah) (all praise and thanks be to Allah) is: all thanks are due purely to Allah, alone, not any of the objects that are being worshipped instead of Him, nor any of His creation. These thanks are due to Allah

The Meaning of Al-Hamd

Abu Ja`far bin Jarir said, "The meaning of

الْحَمْدُ للَّهِ

(Al-Hamdu Lillah) (all praise and thanks be to Allah) is: all thanks a

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