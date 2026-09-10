ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٢
Todas las alabanzas son para Dios, Señor[1] de todo cuanto existe, 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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