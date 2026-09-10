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Al-Báqara 2:11 واذا قيل لهم لا تفسدوا في الارض قالوا انما نحن مصلحون ١١

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وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
لَا
تُفۡسِدُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُصۡلِحُونَ
١١
Cuando se les dice: ¡No siembren la corrupción en la Tierra! Responden: “¡Pero si nosotros somos los que hacemos el bien!”
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Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Meaning of Mischief

In his Tafsir, As-Suddi said that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented,

وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِى الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ

(And when it is said to them: "Do not make mischief on the earth," they say: "We are only peacemakers.") "They are the hypo

Meaning of Mischief

In his Tafsir, As-Suddi said that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented,

وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِى الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إ
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