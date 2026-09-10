وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
لَا
تُفۡسِدُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُصۡلِحُونَ
١١
Cuando se les dice: ¡No siembren la corrupción en la Tierra! Responden: “¡Pero si nosotros somos los que hacemos el bien!”
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Más Tafsires
Meaning of Mischief
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi said that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented,
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِى الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ
(And when it is said to them: "Do not make mischief on the earth," they say: "We are only peacemakers.") "They are the hypo…
Meaning of Mischief
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi said that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented,
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِى الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إ…