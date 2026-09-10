يُخَٰدِعُونَ
ٱللَّهَ
وَٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَمَا
يَخۡدَعُونَ
إِلَّآ
أَنفُسَهُمۡ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
٩
Pretenden engañar a Dios y también a los creyentes pero, sin advertirlo, solo se engañan a sí mismos.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Meaning of Nifaq
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Meaning of Nifaq
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