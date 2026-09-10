Iniciar sesión
Iniciar sesión
Seleccionar idioma

Al-Báqara 2:15 الله يستهزي بهم ويمدهم في طغيانهم يعمهون ١٥

Página 3 · Juz 1

ٱللَّهُ
يَسۡتَهۡزِئُ
بِهِمۡ
وَيَمُدُّهُمۡ
فِي
طُغۡيَٰنِهِمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
١٥
[Pero] Dios hará que sus burlas caigan sobre ellos mismos y dejará que permanezcan extraviados, en su ceguera.
Continuar leyendo

Lee Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyalists and friends. They do this to misdirect, mislead and deceive the believers. The hypocrites also want to have a share of the benefits and gains tha

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyal

Más Tafsires
Notes placeholders