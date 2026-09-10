أَلَآ
إِنَّهُمۡ
هُمُ
ٱلۡمُفۡسِدُونَ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١٢
¿Acaso no son ellos los corruptores? [Sí,] pero no se dan cuenta.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Meaning of Mischief
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi said that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented,
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِى الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إِنَّمَا نَحْنُ مُصْلِحُونَ
(And when it is said to them: "Do not make mischief on the earth," they say: "We are only peacemakers.") "They are the hypo…
Meaning of Mischief
In his Tafsir, As-Suddi said that Ibn `Abbas and Ibn Mas`ud commented,
وَإِذَا قِيلَ لَهُمْ لاَ تُفْسِدُواْ فِى الأَرْضِ قَالُواْ إ…