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Al-Báqara 2:13 واذا قيل لهم امنوا كما امن الناس قالوا انومن كما امن السفهاء الا انهم هم السفهاء ولاكن لا يعلمون ١٣

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وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
ءَامِنُواْ
كَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
كَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُۗ
أَلَآ
إِنَّهُمۡ
هُمُ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Cuando se les dice: “¡Creed como ha creído la gente!” Responden: “¿Es que vamos a creer como lo hacen los tontos?” ¿Acaso no son ellos los tontos? [Sí,] pero no lo saben.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah said that if the hypocrites are told,

ءَامِنُواْ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ النَّاسُ

("Believe as the people believe,"), meaning, `Believe just as the believers believe in Allah, His angels, His Books, His Messengers, Resurrection after death, Paradise and Hellfire, etc. And obey Allah and His Messenger by h

Allah said that if the hypocrites are told,

ءَامِنُواْ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ النَّاسُ

("Believe as the people believe,"), meaning, `Believe just as the believer

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