وَإِذَا
قِيلَ
لَهُمۡ
ءَامِنُواْ
كَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
ٱلنَّاسُ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَنُؤۡمِنُ
كَمَآ
ءَامَنَ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُۗ
أَلَآ
إِنَّهُمۡ
هُمُ
ٱلسُّفَهَآءُ
وَلَٰكِن
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Cuando se les dice: “¡Creed como ha creído la gente!” Responden: “¿Es que vamos a creer como lo hacen los tontos?” ¿Acaso no son ellos los tontos? [Sí,] pero no lo saben.
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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("Believe as the people believe,"), meaning, `Believe just as the believers believe in Allah, His angels, His Books, His Messengers, Resurrection after death, Paradise and Hellfire, etc. And obey Allah and His Messenger by h…
Allah said that if the hypocrites are told,
ءَامِنُواْ كَمَآ ءَامَنَ النَّاسُ
("Believe as the people believe,"), meaning, `Believe just as the believer…