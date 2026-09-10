وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
شَيَٰطِينِهِمۡ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
مَعَكُمۡ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١٤
Cuando se encuentran con los creyentes les dicen: “¡Somos creyentes!” Pero cuando están a solas con los malvados de entre ellos[1], les aseguran: “¡Estamos con ustedes, solo nos burlábamos de ellos!” 1
Lee Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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