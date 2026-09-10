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Al-Báqara 2:14 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلوا الى شياطينهم قالوا انا معكم انما نحن مستهزيون ١٤

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وَإِذَا
لَقُواْ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
قَالُوٓاْ
ءَامَنَّا
وَإِذَا
خَلَوۡاْ
إِلَىٰ
شَيَٰطِينِهِمۡ
قَالُوٓاْ
إِنَّا
مَعَكُمۡ
إِنَّمَا
نَحۡنُ
مُسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
١٤
Cuando se encuentran con los creyentes les dicen: “¡Somos creyentes!” Pero cuando están a solas con los malvados de entre ellos[1], les aseguran: “¡Estamos con ustedes, solo nos burlábamos de ellos!” 1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyalists and friends. They do this to misdirect, mislead and deceive the believers. The hypocrites also want to have a share of the benefits and gains tha

The Hypocrites' Cunning and Deceit

Allah said that when the hypocrites meet the believers, they proclaim their faith and pretend to be believers, loyal

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Notes placeholders