Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١

Page 384 · Juz 20

وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
Nor can you lead the blind out of their misguidance. You can make none hear ˹the truth˺ except those who believe in Our revelations, ˹fully˺ submitting ˹to Allah˺.
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders