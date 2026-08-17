An-Naml 27:81 وما انت بهادي العمي عن ضلالتهم ان تسمع الا من يومن باياتنا فهم مسلمون ٨١
Page 384 · Juz 20
وَمَآ
أَنتَ
بِهَٰدِي
ٱلۡعُمۡيِ
عَن
ضَلَٰلَتِهِمۡۖ
إِن
تُسۡمِعُ
إِلَّا
مَن
يُؤۡمِنُ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَا
فَهُم
مُّسۡلِمُونَ
٨١
Nor can you lead the blind out of their misguidance. You can make none hear ˹the truth˺ except those who believe in Our revelations, ˹fully˺ submitting ˹to Allah˺.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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