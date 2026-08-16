An-Naml 27:67 وقال الذين كفروا ااذا كنا ترابا واباونا اينا لمخرجون ٦٧
Page 383 · Juz 20
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُوٓاْ
أَءِذَا
كُنَّا
تُرَٰبٗا
وَءَابَآؤُنَآ
أَئِنَّا
لَمُخۡرَجُونَ
٦٧
The disbelievers ask, “When we and our fathers are reduced to dust, will we really be brought forth ˹alive˺?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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