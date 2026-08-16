An-Naml 27:68 لقد وعدنا هاذا نحن واباونا من قبل ان هاذا الا اساطير الاولين ٦٨
Page 383 · Juz 20
لَقَدۡ
وُعِدۡنَا
هَٰذَا
نَحۡنُ
وَءَابَآؤُنَا
مِن
قَبۡلُ
إِنۡ
هَٰذَآ
إِلَّآ
أَسَٰطِيرُ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
٦٨
We have already been promised this, as well as our forefathers earlier. This is nothing but ancient fables!”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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