Sign in
Sign in
Select Language

An-Naml 27:80 انك لا تسمع الموتى ولا تسمع الصم الدعاء اذا ولوا مدبرين ٨٠

Page 384 · Juz 20

إِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَلَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلصُّمَّ
ٱلدُّعَآءَ
إِذَا
وَلَّوۡاْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٨٠
You certainly cannot make the dead hear ˹the truth˺. Nor can you make the deaf hear the call when they turn their backs and walk away.
Continue Reading

Read Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidance, proof and criterion between right and wrong that it contains. He tells us about the Children of Israel, who were the bearers of the Tawrah and Inji

The Qur'an tells the Story of the Differences among the Children of Israel, and Allah judges between Them

Allah tells us about His Book and the guidanc

More Tafsirs
Notes placeholders