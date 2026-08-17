An-Naml 27:80 انك لا تسمع الموتى ولا تسمع الصم الدعاء اذا ولوا مدبرين ٨٠
Page 384 · Juz 20
إِنَّكَ
لَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلۡمَوۡتَىٰ
وَلَا
تُسۡمِعُ
ٱلصُّمَّ
ٱلدُّعَآءَ
إِذَا
وَلَّوۡاْ
مُدۡبِرِينَ
٨٠
You certainly cannot make the dead hear ˹the truth˺. Nor can you make the deaf hear the call when they turn their backs and walk away.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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