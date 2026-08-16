An-Naml 27:70 ولا تحزن عليهم ولا تكن في ضيق مما يمكرون ٧٠
Page 383 · Juz 20
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنۡ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُن
فِي
ضَيۡقٖ
مِّمَّا
يَمۡكُرُونَ
٧٠
Do not grieve for them, nor be distressed by their schemes.
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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