An-Naml 27:69 قل سيروا في الارض فانظروا كيف كان عاقبة المجرمين ٦٩
Page 383 · Juz 20
قُلۡ
سِيرُواْ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱنظُرُواْ
كَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَٰقِبَةُ
ٱلۡمُجۡرِمِينَ
٦٩
Say, ˹O Prophet,˺ “Travel throughout the land and see the fate of the wicked.”
Read Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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