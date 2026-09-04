Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
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وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
And ˹remember˺ when Moses said to his people, “Allah commands you to sacrifice a cow.”1 They replied, “Are you mocking us?” Moses responded, “I seek refuge in Allah from acting foolishly!”
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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