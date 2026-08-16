Taha 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Trang 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
(Harun) đáp: “Hỡi em trai của Ta! Em chớ nắm râu và đầu của Ta! Quả thật, Ta đã sợ việc em sẽ nói ‘Ta đã gây chia rẽ giữa con cháu của Israel và đã không thi hành lời dặn của em’.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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