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Taha 20:92 قال يا هارون ما منعك اذ رايتهم ضلوا ٩٢

Trang 318 · Juz 16

قَالَ
يَٰهَٰرُونُ
مَا
مَنَعَكَ
إِذۡ
رَأَيۡتَهُمۡ
ضَلُّوٓاْ
٩٢
(Musa) bảo (người anh em của Y): “Này Harun! Điều gì cản anh ngăn họ khi thấy họ lầm lạc?”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned

Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that had taken place among them. With this he became filled with anger and he threw down the Divine Tablets that he had in his hand. Then, he grabbed his b

What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned

Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that

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