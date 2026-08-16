Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١
Trang 318 · Juz 16
قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
Họ nói: “Chúng tôi sẽ không bao giờ ngưng thờ nó (con bò) cho tới khi Musa trở về gặp chúng tôi.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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