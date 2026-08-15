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Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤

Trang 320 · Juz 16

فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
Allah là Đấng Tối Cao, Đức Vua Đích Thực. Và Ngươi (Muhammad) chớ hấp tấp với Qur'an trước khi việc mặc khải Nó sẽ hoàn tất cho Ngươi, mà Ngươi hãy cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi! Xin Ngài ban thêm kiến thức cho bề tôi.”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect

After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good and the evil will be recompensed and there is no avoiding it, He then explains that the Qur'an was revealed as a bringer of glad tidings and a warner i

The Qur'an was revealed so that the People would have Taqwa and reflect

After Allah, the Exalted, mentions that on the Day of Judgement both the good a

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