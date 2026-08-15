Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤
Trang 320 · Juz 16
فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
Allah là Đấng Tối Cao, Đức Vua Đích Thực. Và Ngươi (Muhammad) chớ hấp tấp với Qur'an trước khi việc mặc khải Nó sẽ hoàn tất cho Ngươi, mà Ngươi hãy cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi! Xin Ngài ban thêm kiến thức cho bề tôi.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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