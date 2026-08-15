Taha 20:113 وكذالك انزلناه قرانا عربيا وصرفنا فيه من الوعيد لعلهم يتقون او يحدث لهم ذكرا ١١٣
Trang 319 · Juz 16
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
قُرۡءَانًا
عَرَبِيّٗا
وَصَرَّفۡنَا
فِيهِ
مِنَ
ٱلۡوَعِيدِ
لَعَلَّهُمۡ
يَتَّقُونَ
أَوۡ
يُحۡدِثُ
لَهُمۡ
ذِكۡرٗا
١١٣
Và TA (Allah) đã ban Qur’an xuống bằng tiếng Ả-rập đúng như thế và TA đã giảng giải cặn kẽ trong đó những lời cảnh báo mong rằng họ biết sợ (TA) hoặc Nó sẽ làm cho họ lưu tâm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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