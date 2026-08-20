Đăng nhập
Đăng nhập
Chọn ngôn ngữ

Sad 38:29 كتاب انزلناه اليك مبارك ليدبروا اياته وليتذكر اولو الالباب ٢٩

Trang 455 · Juz 23

كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
Kinh Sách (Qur’an) mà TA đã ban xuống cho Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) là một Kinh Sách đầy phúc lành để họ nghiền ngẫm về những câu Kinh của Nó và để cho những người thông hiểu lưu tâm.
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:

وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ

The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World

Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He

Thêm các bản Tafsir
Notes placeholders