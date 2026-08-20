كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
Kinh Sách (Qur’an) mà TA đã ban xuống cho Ngươi (hỡi Thiên Sứ) là một Kinh Sách đầy phúc lành để họ nghiền ngẫm về những câu Kinh của Nó và để cho những người thông hiểu lưu tâm.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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