أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Lẽ nào TA lại đối xử với những người có đức tin và hành thiện giống như (đối với) những kẻ thối nát trên trái đất? Hoặc lẽ nào TA lại đối xứ với những người ngoan đạo giống như (đối với) những kẻ hư đốn và tội lỗi?
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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