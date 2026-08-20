وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
TA (Allah) đã không tạo ra trời đất và vạn vật giữa chúng một cách vô ích và không mục đích. Đó chỉ là lối suy nghĩ của những kẻ vô đức tin mà thôi. Vì vậy, khốn cho những kẻ vô đức tin (bị trừng phạt) trong Hỏa Ngục.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He will gather them on the Day of Gathering and will reward the obedient and punish the disbelievers. Allah says:
وَمَا خَلَقْنَا السَّمَآءَ وَالاٌّرْضَ…
The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
Allah tells us that He did not create the creatures in vain; He created them to worship Him Alone, then He…