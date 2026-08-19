قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
(Musa) cầu nguyện: “Lạy Thượng Đế của bề tôi, quả thật, bề tôi đã giết một người của họ. Vì thế, bề tôi sợ họ sẽ giết bề tôi.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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