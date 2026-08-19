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Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١

Trang 389 · Juz 20

وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
“Ngươi hãy ném chiếc gậy của Ngươi xuống.” (Musa liền ném chiếc gậy của mình xuống), khi thấy nó động đậy giống như một con rắn thì Y quay lưng bỏ chạy không dám nhìn lại đằng sau. (Allah phán bảo): “Này Musa, ngươi hãy bước đến gần và chớ sợ, chắc chắn Ngươi an toàn.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

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