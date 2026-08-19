وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
“Ngươi hãy ném chiếc gậy của Ngươi xuống.” (Musa liền ném chiếc gậy của mình xuống), khi thấy nó động đậy giống như một con rắn thì Y quay lưng bỏ chạy không dám nhìn lại đằng sau. (Allah phán bảo): “Này Musa, ngươi hãy bước đến gần và chớ sợ, chắc chắn Ngươi an toàn.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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