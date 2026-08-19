فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
Rồi khi đến chỗ của ngọn lửa, có tiếng gọi từ phía bên phải của thung lũng tại một vùng đất được ban phúc từ một loại cây (Ô-liu): “Hỡi Musa, TA đây là Allah, là Thượng Đế đích thực của vũ trụ và vạn vật.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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