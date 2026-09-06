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Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥

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وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
Và chắc hẳn các ngươi đã biết rõ về câu chuyện của nhóm người trong các ngươi đã phạm giới luật cấm của ngày thứ bảy, TA đã phán cho họ: “Các ngươi hãy thành loài khỉ đáng khinh!”
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Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath

Allah said,

وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ

(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit

The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath

Allah said,

وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ

(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H

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