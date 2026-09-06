Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
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وَلَقَدۡ
عَلِمۡتُمُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ٱعۡتَدَوۡاْ
مِنكُمۡ
فِي
ٱلسَّبۡتِ
فَقُلۡنَا
لَهُمۡ
كُونُواْ
قِرَدَةً
خَٰسِـِٔينَ
٦٥
Và chắc hẳn các ngươi đã biết rõ về câu chuyện của nhóm người trong các ngươi đã phạm giới luật cấm của ngày thứ bảy, TA đã phán cho họ: “Các ngươi hãy thành loài khỉ đáng khinh!”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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