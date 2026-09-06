Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
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فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
TA đã lấy sự trừng phạt đó làm bài học cho các thế hệ đang sống trong thời đại của họ và các thế hệ sau họ và làm lời răn dạy cho những người ngoan đạo.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
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وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
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