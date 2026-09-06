Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
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ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّيۡتُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَلَوۡلَا
فَضۡلُ
ٱللَّهِ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَرَحۡمَتُهُۥ
لَكُنتُم
مِّنَ
ٱلۡخَٰسِرِينَ
٦٤
Nhưng rồi các ngươi lại quay mặt làm ngơ, nếu Allah không ưu ái và thương xót các ngươi thì chắc chắn các ngươi đã trở thành những kẻ thất bại mất rồi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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