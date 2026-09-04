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Al-Baqarah 2:39 والذين كفروا وكذبوا باياتنا اولايك اصحاب النار هم فيها خالدون ٣٩

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وَٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
وَكَذَّبُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآ
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
أَصۡحَٰبُ
ٱلنَّارِۖ
هُمۡ
فِيهَا
خَٰلِدُونَ
٣٩
“Còn ai không tin tưởng và bác bỏ các Lời Mặc Khải của TA thì họ sẽ là cư dân của Hỏa Ngục, họ sẽ ở trong đó đời đời.”
Tiếp tục đọc

Đọc Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messengers to them, i.e., to their offspring. Abu Al-`Aliyah said, "Al-Huda, refers to the Prophets, Messengers, the clear signs and plain explanation."

فَم

Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messen

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