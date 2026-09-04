Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
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يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
Hỡi người dân Israel (tức dòng dõi của Nabi Ya’qub), các Ngươi hãy ghi nhớ các ân huệ mà TA đã đặc ân cho các ngươi và các ngươi hãy thực hiện Giao Ước của TA thì TA sẽ thực hiện Giao Ước của các ngươi, và các ngươi hãy chỉ kính sợ một mình TA thôi.
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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