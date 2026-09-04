Al-Baqarah 2:38 قلنا اهبطوا منها جميعا فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن تبع هداي فلا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٣٨
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قُلۡنَا
ٱهۡبِطُواْ
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعٗاۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَن
تَبِعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
خَوۡفٌ
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
وَلَا
هُمۡ
يَحۡزَنُونَ
٣٨
TA phán: “Tất cả các ngươi (vợ chồng Adam và Iblis) hãy đi xuống khỏi nơi đó (Thiên Đàng). Rồi khi nào có chỉ đạo từ nơi TA đến với các ngươi, ai biết đi theo chỉ đạo của TA thì họ sẽ không lo sợ và sẽ không buồn phiền.”
Đọc Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Thêm các bản Tafsir
Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messengers to them, i.e., to their offspring. Abu Al-`Aliyah said, "Al-Huda, refers to the Prophets, Messengers, the clear signs and plain explanation."
فَم…
Allah stated that when He sent Adam, Hawwa', and Shaytan to earth from Paradise, He warned them that He will reveal Books and send Prophets and Messen…