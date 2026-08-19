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An-Naml 27:93 وقل الحمد لله سيريكم اياته فتعرفونها وما ربك بغافل عما تعملون ٩٣

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وَقُلِ
ٱلۡحَمۡدُ
لِلَّهِ
سَيُرِيكُمۡ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
فَتَعۡرِفُونَهَاۚ
وَمَا
رَبُّكَ
بِغَٰفِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٣
[93] และจงกล่าวเถิด (มุฮัมมัด) บรรดาการสรรเสริญเป็นของอัลลอฮฺ พระองค์จะทรงให้พวกเจ้าเห็นสัญญาณทั้งหลายของพระองค์ แล้วพวกเจ้าก็จะรู้จักมัน และพระเจ้าของเจ้ามิได้เป็นผู้ทรงเพิกเฉย ต่อสิ่งที่พวกเจ้ากระทำ
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อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَلْدَةِ الَّذِى حَرَّمَهَا وَلَهُ كُلُّ شَىءٍ

(I have been commanded only to worship the Lord of this city, Who has sanctified it and to Whom belongs eve

The Command to worship Allah and to call People with the Qur'an

Allah commands His Messenger to say:

إِنَّمَآ أُمِرْتُ أَنْ أَعْبُدَ رَبِّ هَذِهِ الْبَل

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