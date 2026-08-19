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An-Naml 27:88 وترى الجبال تحسبها جامدة وهي تمر مر السحاب صنع الله الذي اتقن كل شيء انه خبير بما تفعلون ٨٨

หน้า 384 · ญุซ 20

وَتَرَى
ٱلۡجِبَالَ
تَحۡسَبُهَا
جَامِدَةٗ
وَهِيَ
تَمُرُّ
مَرَّ
ٱلسَّحَابِۚ
صُنۡعَ
ٱللَّهِ
ٱلَّذِيٓ
أَتۡقَنَ
كُلَّ
شَيۡءٍۚ
إِنَّهُۥ
خَبِيرُۢ
بِمَا
تَفۡعَلُونَ
٨٨
[88] และเจ้าจะเห็นขุนเขาทั้งหลาย เจ้าจะคิดว่ามันติดแน่นอยู่กับที่ แต่มันล่องลอยไปเช่นการล่อลอยของเมฆ (นั่นคือ) การงานของอัลลอฮฺซึ่งพระองค์ทรงทำทุกสิ่งอย่างเรียบร้อย แท้จริงพระองค์เป็นผู้ทรงตระหนักในสิ่งที่พวกเจ้ากระทำ
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

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