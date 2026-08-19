وَمَن
جَآءَ
بِٱلسَّيِّئَةِ
فَكُبَّتۡ
وُجُوهُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
هَلۡ
تُجۡزَوۡنَ
إِلَّا
مَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٩٠
[90] และผู้ใดนำมาซึ่งความชั่ว ใบหน้าของพวกเขาจะถูกโยนกลิ้งลงไปในไฟนรก พวกเจ้าจะไม่ถูกตอบแทน นอกจากสิ่งที่พวกเจ้าได้ปฏิบัติเอาไว้
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
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