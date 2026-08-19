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An-Naml 27:87 ويوم ينفخ في الصور ففزع من في السماوات ومن في الارض الا من شاء الله وكل اتوه داخرين ٨٧

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وَيَوۡمَ
يُنفَخُ
فِي
ٱلصُّورِ
فَفَزِعَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَمَن
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
إِلَّا
مَن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَكُلٌّ
أَتَوۡهُ
دَٰخِرِينَ
٨٧
[87] และ (จงรำลึกถึง) วันที่สังข์จะถูกเป่าขึ้น ดังนั้นผู้ที่อยู่ในชั้นฟ้าทั้งหลายและผู้ที่อยู่ในแผ่นดินจะตื่นตระหนก เว้นแต่ผู้ที่พระองค์ทรงประสงค์ และทั้งหมดได้มาหาพระองค์ในสภาพผู้ถ่อมตน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when the Sur will be blown. The Sur, as described in the Hadith, is,

«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»

(a horn which is blown into.) According to the Hadith about the Su

The Terrors of the Day of Resurrection, the Rewards for Good Deeds and the Punishments for Evil Deed

Allah tells us about the terrors of the Day when t

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