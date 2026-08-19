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Al-Qasas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢

หน้า 389 · ญุซ 20

ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
[32] จงสอดมือของเจ้าเข้าไปในอกเสื้อของเจ้า มันจะออกมาขาว ปราศจากอันตรายใด ๆ และจงเอามือแนบตัวเจ้าไว้เพื่อให้คลายความตกใจ ดังนั้นนั่นคือหลักฐานทั้งสอง จากพระเจ้าของเจ้าไปยังฟิรเอานฺและบุคคลชั้นหัวหน้าของเขา แท้จริงพวกเขาเป็นหมู่ชนผู้ฝ่าฝืน
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

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