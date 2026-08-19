ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
[32] จงสอดมือของเจ้าเข้าไปในอกเสื้อของเจ้า มันจะออกมาขาว ปราศจากอันตรายใด ๆ และจงเอามือแนบตัวเจ้าไว้เพื่อให้คลายความตกใจ ดังนั้นนั่นคือหลักฐานทั้งสอง จากพระเจ้าของเจ้าไปยังฟิรเอานฺและบุคคลชั้นหัวหน้าของเขา แท้จริงพวกเขาเป็นหมู่ชนผู้ฝ่าฝืน
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…