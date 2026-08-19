قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
[33] เขา (มูซา) กล่าวว่า ข้าแต่พระเจ้าของข้าพระองค์แท้จริงข้าพระองค์ได้ฆ่าคนหนึ่งจากพวกเขา ดังนั้นข้าพระองค์กลัวว่าพวกเขาจะฆ่าข้าพระองค์
อ่านตัฟซีร์
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from and whose vengeance he feared,
قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّى قَتَلْتُ مِنْهُمْ نَفْساً
( Musa said: My Lord! I have killed a man among them,) meaning, that Coptic…
How Musa asked for the Support of His Brother and was granted that by Allah
When Allah commanded him to go to Fir`awn, the one who he had run away from…