ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١

หน้า 389 · ญุซ 20

وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
[31] และจงโยนไม้เท้าของเจ้า เมื่อเขาเห็นมันเคลื่อนไหวคล้ายกับงู เขาก็ผินหลังกลับและไม่กลับมามองอีกโอ้มูซาเอ๋ยจงเข้าไปใกล้เถิดและอย่าหวาดกลัว แท้จริงเจ้าอยู่ในหมู่ผู้ปลอดภัย
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders