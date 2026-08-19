ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
ลงชื่อเข้าใช้
เลือกภาษา

Al-Qasas 28:30 فلما اتاها نودي من شاطي الواد الايمن في البقعة المباركة من الشجرة ان يا موسى اني انا الله رب العالمين ٣٠

หน้า 389 · ญุซ 20

فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
[30] เมื่อเขาได้มาที่มัน (ไฟ) ได้มีเสียงเรียกจากริมที่ลุ่มทางด้านขวา ในสถานที่ที่มีความจำเริญ ณ ที่ต้นไม้ ว่า โอ้มูซาเอ๋ย แท้จริงข้าคืออัลลอฮฺพระเจ้าแห่งสากลโลก
อ่านต่อ

อ่านตัฟซีร์

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:

فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ

(

Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way

In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th

ตัฟซีร์เพิ่มเติม
Notes placeholders