Identifikohu
Identifikohu
Zgjidh Gjuhën

Taha 20:118 ان لك الا تجوع فيها ولا تعرى ١١٨

Faqe 320 · Xhuz 16

إِنَّ
لَكَ
أَلَّا
تَجُوعَ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَعۡرَىٰ
١١٨
Vazhdoni Leximin

Lexo Tefsirin

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forgot it (Nasiya)." `Ali bin Abi Talhah reported the same from Ibn `Abbas. Mujahid and Al-Hasan said that he forgot means, "He abandoned it." Concerning

The Story of Adam and Iblis

Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that Ibn `Abbas said, "Verily, man was named Insan only because he was given a covenant, but he forg

Më shumë Tefsirë
Notes placeholders