Taha 20:118 ان لك الا تجوع فيها ولا تعرى ١١٨
Faqe 320 · Xhuz 16
إِنَّ
لَكَ
أَلَّا
تَجُوعَ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَعۡرَىٰ
١١٨
Lexo Tefsirin
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Më shumë Tefsirë
The Story of Adam and Iblis
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The Story of Adam and Iblis
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