Taha 20:119 وانك لا تظما فيها ولا تضحى ١١٩
Page 320 · Juz 16
وَأَنَّكَ
لَا
تَظۡمَؤُاْ
فِيهَا
وَلَا
تَضۡحَىٰ
١١٩
nor will you ˹ever˺ suffer from thirst or ˹the sun’s˺ heat.”1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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