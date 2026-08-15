Taha 20:117 فقلنا يا ادم ان هاذا عدو لك ولزوجك فلا يخرجنكما من الجنة فتشقى ١١٧
Page 320 · Juz 16
فَقُلۡنَا
يَٰٓـَٔادَمُ
إِنَّ
هَٰذَا
عَدُوّٞ
لَّكَ
وَلِزَوۡجِكَ
فَلَا
يُخۡرِجَنَّكُمَا
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَنَّةِ
فَتَشۡقَىٰٓ
١١٧
So We cautioned, “O Adam! This is surely an enemy to you and to your wife. So do not let him drive you both out of Paradise, for you ˹O Adam˺ would then suffer ˹hardship˺.
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