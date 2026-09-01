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27. An-Naml

The Ant

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In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
27:1
طس تلك ايات القران وكتاب مبين ١
طسٓ ۚ تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْقُرْءَانِ وَكِتَابٍۢ مُّبِينٍ ١

١

Ṭâ-Sĩn. These are the verses of the Quran; the clear Book.
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