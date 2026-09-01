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27. An-Naml
The Ant
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
27:1
طس تلك ايات القران وكتاب مبين ١
طسٓ ۚ تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْقُرْءَانِ وَكِتَابٍۢ مُّبِينٍ ١
طسٓۚ
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
وَكِتَابٖ
مُّبِينٍ
١
Ṭâ-Sĩn. These are the verses of the Quran; the clear Book.
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27:2
هدى وبشرى للمومنين ٢
هُدًۭى وَبُشْرَىٰ لِلْمُؤْمِنِينَ ٢
هُدٗى
وَبُشۡرَىٰ
لِلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
٢
˹It is˺ a guide and good news for the believers:
Tafsirs
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27:3
الذين يقيمون الصلاة ويوتون الزكاة وهم بالاخرة هم يوقنون ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ يُقِيمُونَ ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ وَيُؤْتُونَ ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ وَهُم بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ هُمْ يُوقِنُونَ ٣
ٱلَّذِينَ
يُقِيمُونَ
ٱلصَّلَوٰةَ
وَيُؤۡتُونَ
ٱلزَّكَوٰةَ
وَهُم
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمۡ
يُوقِنُونَ
٣
˹those˺ who establish prayer, pay alms-tax, and have sure faith in the Hereafter.
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27:4
ان الذين لا يومنون بالاخرة زينا لهم اعمالهم فهم يعمهون ٤
إِنَّ ٱلَّذِينَ لَا يُؤْمِنُونَ بِٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ زَيَّنَّا لَهُمْ أَعْمَـٰلَهُمْ فَهُمْ يَعْمَهُونَ ٤
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَا
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
بِٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
زَيَّنَّا
لَهُمۡ
أَعۡمَٰلَهُمۡ
فَهُمۡ
يَعۡمَهُونَ
٤
As for those who do not believe in the Hereafter, We have certainly made their ˹evil˺ deeds appealing to them, so they wander blindly.
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27:5
اولايك الذين لهم سوء العذاب وهم في الاخرة هم الاخسرون ٥
أُو۟لَـٰٓئِكَ ٱلَّذِينَ لَهُمْ سُوٓءُ ٱلْعَذَابِ وَهُمْ فِى ٱلْـَٔاخِرَةِ هُمُ ٱلْأَخْسَرُونَ ٥
أُوْلَٰٓئِكَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
لَهُمۡ
سُوٓءُ
ٱلۡعَذَابِ
وَهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِ
هُمُ
ٱلۡأَخۡسَرُونَ
٥
It is they who will suffer a dreadful torment, and in the Hereafter they will ˹truly˺ be the greatest losers.
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27:6
وانك لتلقى القران من لدن حكيم عليم ٦
وَإِنَّكَ لَتُلَقَّى ٱلْقُرْءَانَ مِن لَّدُنْ حَكِيمٍ عَلِيمٍ ٦
وَإِنَّكَ
لَتُلَقَّى
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
مِن
لَّدُنۡ
حَكِيمٍ
عَلِيمٍ
٦
And indeed, you ˹O Prophet˺ are receiving the Quran from the One ˹Who is˺ All-Wise, All-Knowing.
Tafsirs
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27:7
اذ قال موسى لاهله اني انست نارا ساتيكم منها بخبر او اتيكم بشهاب قبس لعلكم تصطلون ٧
إِذْ قَالَ مُوسَىٰ لِأَهْلِهِۦٓ إِنِّىٓ ءَانَسْتُ نَارًۭا سَـَٔاتِيكُم مِّنْهَا بِخَبَرٍ أَوْ ءَاتِيكُم بِشِهَابٍۢ قَبَسٍۢ لَّعَلَّكُمْ تَصْطَلُونَ ٧
إِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
سَـَٔاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
ءَاتِيكُم
بِشِهَابٖ
قَبَسٖ
لَّعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٧
˹Remember˺ when Moses said to his family, “I have spotted a fire. I will either bring you some directions
1
from there, or a burning torch so you may warm yourselves.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
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27:8
فلما جاءها نودي ان بورك من في النار ومن حولها وسبحان الله رب العالمين ٨
فَلَمَّا جَآءَهَا نُودِىَ أَنۢ بُورِكَ مَن فِى ٱلنَّارِ وَمَنْ حَوْلَهَا وَسُبْحَـٰنَ ٱللَّهِ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ٨
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَهَا
نُودِيَ
أَنۢ
بُورِكَ
مَن
فِي
ٱلنَّارِ
وَمَنۡ
حَوۡلَهَا
وَسُبۡحَٰنَ
ٱللَّهِ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٨
But when he came to it, he was called ˹by Allah˺, “Blessed is the one at the fire, and whoever is around it!
1
Glory be to Allah, the Lord of all worlds.
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27:9
يا موسى انه انا الله العزيز الحكيم ٩
يَـٰمُوسَىٰٓ إِنَّهُۥٓ أَنَا ٱللَّهُ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلْحَكِيمُ ٩
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنَّهُۥٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلۡحَكِيمُ
٩
O Moses! It is truly I. I am Allah—the Almighty, All-Wise.
Tafsirs
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27:10
والق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى لا تخف اني لا يخاف لدي المرسلون ١٠
وَأَلْقِ عَصَاكَ ۚ فَلَمَّا رَءَاهَا تَهْتَزُّ كَأَنَّهَا جَآنٌّۭ وَلَّىٰ مُدْبِرًۭا وَلَمْ يُعَقِّبْ ۚ يَـٰمُوسَىٰ لَا تَخَفْ إِنِّى لَا يَخَافُ لَدَىَّ ٱلْمُرْسَلُونَ ١٠
وَأَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰ
لَا
تَخَفۡ
إِنِّي
لَا
يَخَافُ
لَدَيَّ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلُونَ
١٠
Now, throw down your staff!” But when he saw it slithering like a snake, he ran away without looking back. ˹Allah reassured him,˺ “O Moses! Do not be afraid! Messengers should have no fear in My presence.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
27:11
الا من ظلم ثم بدل حسنا بعد سوء فاني غفور رحيم ١١
إِلَّا مَن ظَلَمَ ثُمَّ بَدَّلَ حُسْنًۢا بَعْدَ سُوٓءٍۢ فَإِنِّى غَفُورٌۭ رَّحِيمٌۭ ١١
إِلَّا
مَن
ظَلَمَ
ثُمَّ
بَدَّلَ
حُسۡنَۢا
بَعۡدَ
سُوٓءٖ
فَإِنِّي
غَفُورٞ
رَّحِيمٞ
١١
˹Fear is˺ only for those who do wrong. But if they later mend ˹their˺ evil ˹ways˺ with good, then I am certainly All-Forgiving, Most Merciful.
Tafsirs
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Reflections
27:12
وادخل يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء في تسع ايات الى فرعون وقومه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ١٢
وَأَدْخِلْ يَدَكَ فِى جَيْبِكَ تَخْرُجْ بَيْضَآءَ مِنْ غَيْرِ سُوٓءٍۢ ۖ فِى تِسْعِ ءَايَـٰتٍ إِلَىٰ فِرْعَوْنَ وَقَوْمِهِۦٓ ۚ إِنَّهُمْ كَانُوا۟ قَوْمًۭا فَـٰسِقِينَ ١٢
وَأَدۡخِلۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖۖ
فِي
تِسۡعِ
ءَايَٰتٍ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَقَوۡمِهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
١٢
Now put your hand through ˹the opening of˺ your collar, it will come out ˹shining˺ white, unblemished.
1
˹These are two˺ of nine signs for Pharaoh and his people.
2
They have truly been a rebellious people.”
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections
27:13
فلما جاءتهم اياتنا مبصرة قالوا هاذا سحر مبين ١٣
فَلَمَّا جَآءَتْهُمْ ءَايَـٰتُنَا مُبْصِرَةًۭ قَالُوا۟ هَـٰذَا سِحْرٌۭ مُّبِينٌۭ ١٣
فَلَمَّا
جَآءَتۡهُمۡ
ءَايَٰتُنَا
مُبۡصِرَةٗ
قَالُواْ
هَٰذَا
سِحۡرٞ
مُّبِينٞ
١٣
But when Our enlightening signs came to them, they said, “This is pure magic.”
Tafsirs
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27. An-Naml
The Ant
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
27:1
طس تلك ايات القران وكتاب مبين ١
طسٓ ۚ تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْقُرْءَانِ وَكِتَابٍۢ مُّبِينٍ ١
طسٓۚ
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
وَكِتَابٖ
مُّبِينٍ
١
Ṭâ-Sĩn. These are the verses of the Quran; the clear Book.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections