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26. Ash-Shu'ara
The Poets
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
26:1
طسم ١
طسٓمٓ ١
طسٓمٓ
١
Ṭâ-Sĩn-Mĩm.
Tafsirs
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26:2
تلك ايات الكتاب المبين ٢
تِلْكَ ءَايَـٰتُ ٱلْكِتَـٰبِ ٱلْمُبِينِ ٢
تِلۡكَ
ءَايَٰتُ
ٱلۡكِتَٰبِ
ٱلۡمُبِينِ
٢
These are the verses of the clear Book.
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26:3
لعلك باخع نفسك الا يكونوا مومنين ٣
لَعَلَّكَ بَـٰخِعٌۭ نَّفْسَكَ أَلَّا يَكُونُوا۟ مُؤْمِنِينَ ٣
لَعَلَّكَ
بَٰخِعٞ
نَّفۡسَكَ
أَلَّا
يَكُونُواْ
مُؤۡمِنِينَ
٣
Perhaps you ˹O Prophet˺ will grieve yourself to death over their disbelief.
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26:4
ان نشا ننزل عليهم من السماء اية فظلت اعناقهم لها خاضعين ٤
إِن نَّشَأْ نُنَزِّلْ عَلَيْهِم مِّنَ ٱلسَّمَآءِ ءَايَةًۭ فَظَلَّتْ أَعْنَـٰقُهُمْ لَهَا خَـٰضِعِينَ ٤
إِن
نَّشَأۡ
نُنَزِّلۡ
عَلَيۡهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
ءَايَةٗ
فَظَلَّتۡ
أَعۡنَٰقُهُمۡ
لَهَا
خَٰضِعِينَ
٤
If We willed, We could send down upon them a ˹compelling˺ sign from the heavens, leaving their necks bent in ˹utter˺ submission to it.
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26:5
وما ياتيهم من ذكر من الرحمان محدث الا كانوا عنه معرضين ٥
وَمَا يَأْتِيهِم مِّن ذِكْرٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنِ مُحْدَثٍ إِلَّا كَانُوا۟ عَنْهُ مُعْرِضِينَ ٥
وَمَا
يَأۡتِيهِم
مِّن
ذِكۡرٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلرَّحۡمَٰنِ
مُحۡدَثٍ
إِلَّا
كَانُواْ
عَنۡهُ
مُعۡرِضِينَ
٥
Whatever new reminder comes to them from the Most Compassionate, they always turn away from it.
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26:6
فقد كذبوا فسياتيهم انباء ما كانوا به يستهزيون ٦
فَقَدْ كَذَّبُوا۟ فَسَيَأْتِيهِمْ أَنۢبَـٰٓؤُا۟ مَا كَانُوا۟ بِهِۦ يَسْتَهْزِءُونَ ٦
فَقَدۡ
كَذَّبُواْ
فَسَيَأۡتِيهِمۡ
أَنۢبَٰٓؤُاْ
مَا
كَانُواْ
بِهِۦ
يَسۡتَهۡزِءُونَ
٦
They have certainly denied ˹the truth˺, so they will soon face the consequences of their ridicule.
Tafsirs
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26:7
اولم يروا الى الارض كم انبتنا فيها من كل زوج كريم ٧
أَوَلَمْ يَرَوْا۟ إِلَى ٱلْأَرْضِ كَمْ أَنۢبَتْنَا فِيهَا مِن كُلِّ زَوْجٍۢ كَرِيمٍ ٧
أَوَلَمۡ
يَرَوۡاْ
إِلَى
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
كَمۡ
أَنۢبَتۡنَا
فِيهَا
مِن
كُلِّ
زَوۡجٖ
كَرِيمٍ
٧
Have they failed to look at the earth, ˹to see˺ how many types of fine plants We have caused to grow in it?
Tafsirs
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26:8
ان في ذالك لاية وما كان اكثرهم مومنين ٨
إِنَّ فِى ذَٰلِكَ لَـَٔايَةًۭ ۖ وَمَا كَانَ أَكْثَرُهُم مُّؤْمِنِينَ ٨
إِنَّ
فِي
ذَٰلِكَ
لَأٓيَةٗۖ
وَمَا
كَانَ
أَكۡثَرُهُم
مُّؤۡمِنِينَ
٨
Surely in this is a sign. Yet most of them would not believe.
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26:9
وان ربك لهو العزيز الرحيم ٩
وَإِنَّ رَبَّكَ لَهُوَ ٱلْعَزِيزُ ٱلرَّحِيمُ ٩
وَإِنَّ
رَبَّكَ
لَهُوَ
ٱلۡعَزِيزُ
ٱلرَّحِيمُ
٩
And your Lord is certainly the Almighty, Most Merciful.
Tafsirs
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26:10
واذ نادى ربك موسى ان ايت القوم الظالمين ١٠
وَإِذْ نَادَىٰ رَبُّكَ مُوسَىٰٓ أَنِ ٱئْتِ ٱلْقَوْمَ ٱلظَّـٰلِمِينَ ١٠
وَإِذۡ
نَادَىٰ
رَبُّكَ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنِ
ٱئۡتِ
ٱلۡقَوۡمَ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
١٠
˹Remember˺ when your Lord called out to Moses, “Go to the wrongdoing people—
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26:11
قوم فرعون الا يتقون ١١
قَوْمَ فِرْعَوْنَ ۚ أَلَا يَتَّقُونَ ١١
قَوۡمَ
فِرۡعَوۡنَۚ
أَلَا
يَتَّقُونَ
١١
the people of Pharaoh. Will they not fear ˹Allah˺?”
Tafsirs
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26:12
قال رب اني اخاف ان يكذبون ١٢
قَالَ رَبِّ إِنِّىٓ أَخَافُ أَن يُكَذِّبُونِ ١٢
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّيٓ
أَخَافُ
أَن
يُكَذِّبُونِ
١٢
He replied, “My Lord! I fear that they will reject me.
Tafsirs
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26:13
ويضيق صدري ولا ينطلق لساني فارسل الى هارون ١٣
وَيَضِيقُ صَدْرِى وَلَا يَنطَلِقُ لِسَانِى فَأَرْسِلْ إِلَىٰ هَـٰرُونَ ١٣
وَيَضِيقُ
صَدۡرِي
وَلَا
يَنطَلِقُ
لِسَانِي
فَأَرۡسِلۡ
إِلَىٰ
هَٰرُونَ
١٣
And ˹so˺ my heart will be broken and my tongue will be tied. So send Aaron along ˹as a messenger˺.
Tafsirs
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26:14
ولهم علي ذنب فاخاف ان يقتلون ١٤
وَلَهُمْ عَلَىَّ ذَنۢبٌۭ فَأَخَافُ أَن يَقْتُلُونِ ١٤
وَلَهُمۡ
عَلَيَّ
ذَنۢبٞ
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
١٤
Also, they have a charge against me,
1
so I fear they may kill me.”
Tafsirs
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Reflections
26:15
قال كلا فاذهبا باياتنا انا معكم مستمعون ١٥
قَالَ كَلَّا ۖ فَٱذْهَبَا بِـَٔايَـٰتِنَآ ۖ إِنَّا مَعَكُم مُّسْتَمِعُونَ ١٥
قَالَ
كـَلَّاۖ
فَٱذۡهَبَا
بِـَٔايَٰتِنَآۖ
إِنَّا
مَعَكُم
مُّسۡتَمِعُونَ
١٥
Allah responded, “Certainly not! So go, both of you, with Our signs. We will be with you, listening.
Tafsirs
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26:16
فاتيا فرعون فقولا انا رسول رب العالمين ١٦
فَأْتِيَا فِرْعَوْنَ فَقُولَآ إِنَّا رَسُولُ رَبِّ ٱلْعَـٰلَمِينَ ١٦
فَأۡتِيَا
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
فَقُولَآ
إِنَّا
رَسُولُ
رَبِّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
١٦
Go to Pharaoh and say, ‘We are messengers from the Lord of all worlds,
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26:17
ان ارسل معنا بني اسراييل ١٧
أَنْ أَرْسِلْ مَعَنَا بَنِىٓ إِسْرَٰٓءِيلَ ١٧
أَنۡ
أَرۡسِلۡ
مَعَنَا
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
١٧
˹commanded to say:˺ ‘Let the Children of Israel go with us.’’”
Tafsirs
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Reflections
26:18
قال الم نربك فينا وليدا ولبثت فينا من عمرك سنين ١٨
قَالَ أَلَمْ نُرَبِّكَ فِينَا وَلِيدًۭا وَلَبِثْتَ فِينَا مِنْ عُمُرِكَ سِنِينَ ١٨
قَالَ
أَلَمۡ
نُرَبِّكَ
فِينَا
وَلِيدٗا
وَلَبِثۡتَ
فِينَا
مِنۡ
عُمُرِكَ
سِنِينَ
١٨
Pharaoh protested, “Did we not raise you among us as a child, and you stayed several years of your life in our care?
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26:19
وفعلت فعلتك التي فعلت وانت من الكافرين ١٩
وَفَعَلْتَ فَعْلَتَكَ ٱلَّتِى فَعَلْتَ وَأَنتَ مِنَ ٱلْكَـٰفِرِينَ ١٩
وَفَعَلۡتَ
فَعۡلَتَكَ
ٱلَّتِي
فَعَلۡتَ
وَأَنتَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Then you did what you did,
1
being ˹utterly˺ ungrateful!”
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26. Ash-Shu'ara
The Poets
Listen
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Translation
In the Name of Allah—the Most Compassionate, Most Merciful
26:1
طسم ١
طسٓمٓ ١
طسٓمٓ
١
Ṭâ-Sĩn-Mĩm.
Tafsirs
Lessons
Reflections